Posing as Goa govt officer, Haryana man rakes up 2L bill at resort, held

The local police arrested a Haryana resident for allegedly posing as a senior Goa government officer and availing of facilities of ₹2 lakh, including food and drinks, at a resort, an official said on Sunday. During his stay at the resort from January 2 to 4, a bill of ₹ 2.09 lakh was generated on food, beverages and other facilities availed of by Singh.

The incident occurred at a resort located in Mandrem area.

The accused, Mirnank Singh, told the resort management that he was a high-ranking officer with the Goa government and asked them to provide him with a luxurious room, the official added.

During his stay at the resort from January 2 to 4, a bill of ₹2.09 lakh was generated on food, beverages and other facilities availed of by Singh.

The accused was exposed after the resort management suspected something was amiss and contacted the police. He was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to impersonation and arrested on Saturday, the official added.