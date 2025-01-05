Menu Explore
Posing as Goa govt officer, Haryana man rakes up 2L bill at resort, held

ByPress Trust of India, Panaji
Jan 06, 2025 05:16 AM IST

The accused, Mirnank Singh, told the resort management that he was a high-ranking officer with the Goa government and asked them to provide him with a luxurious room, the official added

The local police arrested a Haryana resident for allegedly posing as a senior Goa government officer and availing of facilities of 2 lakh, including food and drinks, at a resort, an official said on Sunday.

During his stay at the resort from January 2 to 4, a bill of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.09 lakh was generated on food, beverages and other facilities availed of by Singh. (Representational image)
During his stay at the resort from January 2 to 4, a bill of 2.09 lakh was generated on food, beverages and other facilities availed of by Singh. (Representational image)

The incident occurred at a resort located in Mandrem area.

The accused, Mirnank Singh, told the resort management that he was a high-ranking officer with the Goa government and asked them to provide him with a luxurious room, the official added.

During his stay at the resort from January 2 to 4, a bill of 2.09 lakh was generated on food, beverages and other facilities availed of by Singh.

The accused was exposed after the resort management suspected something was amiss and contacted the police. He was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to impersonation and arrested on Saturday, the official added.

Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
