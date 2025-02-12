Posing as officials from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala fraudsters dupe Ludhiana-based firm of 1.3 cr

Posing as government officials from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, fraudsters duped the owner of a Ludhiana-based firm of ₹1.38 crore on the pretext of helping him in securing a tender of supplying bicycles to the three states. When the owner found that he had been duped, he filed a complaint. Posing as government officials from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, fraudsters duped the owner of a Ludhiana-based firm of ₹ 1.38 crore on the pretext of helping him in securing a tender of supplying bicycles to the three states. When the owner found that he had been duped, he filed a complaint. (Representational image)

The Focal Point police lodged an FIR against the accused and initiated investigation.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sachin Lakra of SK Cycles, Phase –7, Focal Point. In the complaint Lakra stated that MS Sridharan, Rajashekhra P Milapu Raja, Guddipatti Durga Mahesh and Edar Lane Babu contacted him posing as officials of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, contacted him for supply of bicycles. The accused promised to help him secure the tender. The accused asked him to deposit ₹1.38 crore as advance payment.

Lakra stated that after receiving the payment the accused stopped taking his calls. After he realized that he had been duped, he filed a police complaint.

Sub-inspector Jagtar Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under section 420 of IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.