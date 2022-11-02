Post-Diwali, Sangrur sees 30% surge in patients with respiratory issues

Sangrur district has witnessed around 30% rise in patients with respiratory issues, including cough, breathlessness, runny nose and itchiness in the eyes, as per doctors of the civil hospital.

Doctors said patients of all groups complaining of such symptoms have been reaching the Sangrur civil hospital since Diwali.

Sangrur district is worst hit this season. It has recorded around 2,821 cases so far and maximum cases were reported after Diwali. Before Diwali, there were only 194 cases of stubble burning in the district.

Dr Himanshu Garg, MD, medicine, deployed at the civil hospital, said, “Around 30 to 35 patients complaining about breathlessness, cough and other problems are visiting every day. Earlier, the number of such patients was 30% lower than this.”

Dr Tarun Ahuja deployed at paediatric department of the civil hospital said, “Children are the worst hit due to stubble burning. We have seen a surge of patients, especially those below 12 years, with respiratory problems in daily OPD. There are other factors too but stubble burning is a major contributor to respiratory issues.”