Poster war breaks out in high-stakes Langate battle

Massive Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) posters welcome visitors entering the jurisdiction of Langate constituency. Put up to convey a clear message of the belt being a bastion of Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, the posters are now vouching for his brother Khursheed Ahmad. Party posters and banners in J&K’s Langate constituency. (File)

Rashid had defeated former chief minister (CM) and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Conference chairperson Sajjad Lone from Baramulla in the Lok Sabha polls with a big margin this summer.

Now, the jailed legislator is out on interim bail to campaign on for the assembly polls, adding another layer of complexity to the poll race from the constituency that he had won twice in 2008 and 2014.

Ahmad, younger brother of the Baramulla MP, has taken voluntary retirement recently to contest the polls. He faces Jamaat-backed independent Dr Kaleemullah, NC-Congress combine’s pick Irshad Ahmad and Lone-led People’s Conference’s Irfan Sultan Panditpuri, who is the DDC chairperson Kupwara and son of former MLA Mohammad Sultan Panditpuri.

Villages and mini towns across the constituency are decked out with buntings and banners, with AIP and the Peoples Conference leading the race. While flags of other political parties and candidates are also visible at places indicating high fervour vis a vis polling.

“There are many candidates in the fray, but this time it’s going to be a direct fight between AIP candidate Khursheed Ahmad and PC’s Irfan Ahmad Pandithpuri. It will be a nail-biting contest and results can be surprising,” said Pervaz Ahmad, who lives at Ashpora village.

Other local candidates, Dr Kaleemullah in particular, also have their foothold.

“This time, the situation has completely changed despite this being a stronghold of the AIP. The PC candidate, who is local, is working hard and has managed to create a separate vote bank for himself. Everybody knows it’s not an easy task for AIP,” said Saifudin Khan, another local.

The AIP will be banking on the Engineer Rashid wave while the PC is drawing strength from the work done by its candidate in the capacity of the district development council chairperson.

“If Rashid’s brother wins, it will be a continuation of the wave generated in his favour. If he loses, it will be an upset. One thing is clear: this is not a seat where any candidate will have a cakewalk. The contest will be too close,” said Abdul Gaffar, a resident of Kralgund who runs a grocery store.

The constituency is witnessing enthusiasm as many candidates are busy campaigning from village to village, especially the big political parties. “After Rashid won Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, the Langate constituency has become a very-high profile constituency, so leaders of political parties are putting extra efforts, especially Rashid and Lone. And the real contest is between these two parties only,” said Nazir Ahmad of Hangah village.

Peoples Conference spokesperson Adnan Ashraf said the result of Lagate will surprise everyone, “I am sure, it won’t be a repeat of the Lok Sabha polls.”

An AIP leader who was fixing banners at Magam chowk said the “pressure cooker” (election symbol) is winning by a big margin. “Just see our rallies, these are the indications of our victory,” said Abdul Manan, who is pursuing a BBA degree, adding, “For us it’s a one-sided contest where victory will be easy for us.”