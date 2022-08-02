Postmortem confirms Zirakpur resident died of electrocution
A day after a 33-year-old man lost his life near Milton Tower in Zirakpur after he came in contact with low-lying wires of an electricity transformer just as his Activa hit a waterlogged pothole, postmortem reports on Monday confirmed that he died of electrocution.
The victim, Girish Goyal, was a resident of Maya Garden Phase-3, Zirakpur. Dera Bassi senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Dharminder Singh said, “The wounds on his body suggest he died of electrocution.”
Zirakpur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Himanshu Gupta said, “I have not seen the postmortem report, but we have already marked an inquiry into the mishap. Once we receive the report, action will be taken accordingly.”
Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Zirkapur, executive engineer HS Oberoi said, “It was an unfortunate incident. However, now all exposed wires have been covered. We were unable to cover the wires earlier due to heavy waterlogging in the area.”
Calling the PSPCL out for its belated action, Zirakpur Residents’ Welfare Association joint action committee president Sukhdev Chaudhary said, “Now that it is clear that Goyal died of electrocution, a criminal case should be lodged against officials of the PSPCL and municipal corporation. The wires were covered only after a life was lost.”
Chandigarh collects ₹176 crore GST in July
The UT registered a 4% growth in its GST collection in July this year against the correspinding period last year. However, in June, year-on-year growth was 41% in GST revenue. The GST collection for July stands at ₹176 crore, 4% higher than the ₹169 crore collected in July 2021. An official of the excise and taxation department said June's growth was the highest jump in revenue collection since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.
Chandigarh admn to study green cover to avert mishaps
The Chandigarh administration has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it will undertake scientific study pertaining to entomology, plant pathology, rotation cycle of tree species in the city for better management of urban forestry. As per the India State of Forest Report, Chandigarh's green cover increased from 46.25% in 2019 to 50.05% in 2021. A caretaker, who sustained severe injuries, remains hospitalised. A detailed order is awaited.
Lecturer’s death: Submit report in 5 days, Haryana women panel tells SP
The Haryana state commission for women on Monday directed Rohtak superintendent of police Udai Sigh Meena to take immediate action in the death case of contractual a resident of Hisar's Rawalwas Khurd village, lecturer Pardeep Sigar, who died on June 13. Sigar's wife Monika said her husband was posted at Government Polytechnic college, Meham, in Rohtak. The women commission has directed Rohtak SP to take strict action and submit the report within five days.
After 30 years, criminal-turned-film worker arrested by Haryana STF
The Special Task Force of the Haryana Police has arrested a proclaimed offender, carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000, from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Haryana police spokesperson said that the accused identified as Omprakash, alias Pasa, a resident of Naraina in Panipat district, came into the crime world in 1984 after being marked absent from the Signal Corps of the Army. He was dismissed from service in 1988.
Disproportionate assets case: HC reserves order on Chautala’s plea for suspension of sentence
The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved order on a plea by former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala seeking suspension of the four-year sentence imposed on him in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. “We will pass appropriate order,” said Justice Yogesh Khanna after the politician, represented by senior advocate N Hariharan, argued that he should be released during the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the case.
