Post-mortem report of Vimal Negi raises questions: Bindal

BJP Himachal chief Rajeev Bindal on Friday said that the post-mortem report of HPPCL Chief Engineer Vimal Negi, whose body was found in Bilaspur district eight days after he went missing on March 10, has raised several questions.

Bindal said that according to the post-mortem report which went viral on Thursday, no water was found in his chest and stomach which raises many questions. “While doubts have arisen in the minds of the entire Himachal, they are also in the minds of Kinnaur and in the minds of the family of Vimal Negi,” he said.

According to the post-mortem report accessed by Hindustan Times, Negi had died due to asphyxia on account of drowning. The report, prepared at AIIMS Bilaspur on March 19, said that no external or internal injury was found. The stomach was found to be containing about 100 ML of semi-digested food material while all four chambers of the heart were empty. Moreover, both lungs were found to be converted into a single, blackish mass. The post-mortem report has suggested that the death to be around 5 days prior to the examination.

On March 10, HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi was reported missing. Eight days later, his body was fished out from Bhakra Dam near Swarghat in Bilaspur district. Kiran Negi, the deceased’s wife, moved the high court on April 9 seeking a CBI probe which was allowed on May 23 and is currently underway. His family alleged Vimal was under “immense mental stress” and was being “harassed” by senior HPPCL officials.