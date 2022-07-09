Potholed road: Will not pay taxes, make our own roads: Industrialists to Ludhiana MC
Irked over the pothole-riddled Bahadur Ke road and the failure of municipal corporation (MC) in taking up road reconstruction work, the industrialists, under the banner of Bahadur Ke Textile and Knitwear Association, on Saturday announced to stop paying taxes to the civic body. Further, they announced to commence road construction work by themselves from Monday, in case immediate steps are not taken up by the MC.
Raising the slogan ‘No development, No tax’, during a press conference in the area on Saturday, a group of industrialists, led by president Tarun Jain Bawa, said repeated complaints have been submitted with the MC officials and MLAs Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana North) and Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal (Ludhiana East) in the last one month, but to no avail.
Ruing the deep potholes on the entire stretch of the road, they said accidents too take place, but the authorities are turning a blind eye towards the problem.
Bawa said over 500 textile and allied industry units are situated on the road with an annual turnover of over ₹10,000-crore. Hefty taxes are also being paid to the civic body, but the area, which is the hub of textile industry, is still being ignored by the civic body.
“ We have decided not to pay taxes to the MC and commence road construction work by ourselves from Monday, in case immediate steps are not taken up by the MC to reconstruct the road. It has been over a month that we have been asking the authorities to start road reconstruction work. Why should we pay hefty taxes like property tax, water-sewer user charges etc, if the authorities do not want to take up development works in our area?” Bawa said.
Bawa further said industrialists, along with labourers, will also stage a protest outside the MC’s headquarters (MC Zone-A office) over the issue on July 11.
Meanwhile, MC superintending engineer Tirath Bansal said the contract to reconstruct the road at a cost of around ₹1-crore has been allotted since November last year. “The work could not be started at that time due to cold weather conditions as the road had to be constructed during night hours because of heavy movement of traffic on the stretch,” he said, adding that after that the contractor commenced the work in some other area and did not deploy machinery on Bahadur Ke road.
The department is looking into the issue and efforts are being made to commence the reconstruction work on Monday, if the weather conditions remain favourable and there is no rainfall. he added.
Geotagging of U.P.’s 1.3 lakh govt schools on the anvil
A detailed guideline has been issued to all the 75 district basic education officers for carrying out the survey smoothly. Director general, school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand in a letter to basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) said, “This survey is very important from the point of view of strengthening the infrastructure facilities and timely addressing the problem in schools.” Survey of anganwadi centres operating on the school premises will also be done compulsorily.
House help extorts employer, arrested
The Marine Drive police have arrested a 22-year-old house help who allegedly took advantage of Gupta's employer's neurological disorder in order to blackmail and extort her. The accused, Sachin Namuna Gupta, 22, who originally hails from Jharkhand's Mahugaon, was working for past three years as a house maid with the complainant, a 41-year-old medical professional residing in Marine Lines. Last week the house help threatened her thrice and demanded money, a police officer said.
Pool-in sacrifice gaining currency this Bakrid
In a pool-in sacrifice, several people contribute money for a combined sacrifice. Imam Eidgah and senior member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, “People are still reeling under tough times are they are yet to overcome the financial losses incurred during the pandemic. Also, the price of the sacrificial goats has gone up manifold. Hence people this time prefer a pool-in sacrifice as it is economical.”
Higher complications among newborns of Covid-infected mothers during Delta wave: Study
The incidence of preterm births, low birth weight, admissions to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and other adverse outcomes in newborns of mothers infected with Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes Covid-19 were higher during the Delta variant-driven second wave, according to a new multi-institutional study published in the European Journal of Paediatrics on Saturday. The study found that significantly higher neonatal complications were reported in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Doctor faces arrest over his Facebook post on Hanuman Chalisa
Mumbai: A 41-year-old dental surgeon faces arrest over hhe'sFacebook post regarding Hanuman Chalisa in the wake of communal tension that erupted in the city after Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana raked up Hanuman Chalisa issue. The sessions court recently rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the doctor, who has been booked by the Sakinaka police station for trying to fuel enmity between two religious groups.
