Potholes on Lakkar Bridge make for nightmarish ride in Ludhiana

The city commuters have raised concerns over minor holes on Lakkar Bridge towards Pavillion Mall road, prompting authorities to consider preventive measures. Potholes on road at Lakkar Bridge causing inconvenience to the commuters in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT Photo)

Officials said rats are causing the holes, highlighting the urgent need for intervention to prevent further damage to the bridge.

Commuters and city residents raised the point of safety concerns, as the holes question the structural integrity of the bridge. Authorities should take prompt action to fill or manage these holes to prevent any potential accidents or structural failures, they added.

A commuters, Balwinder Singh, said the presence of rats causing damage to the bridge infrastructure underscores the importance of implementing effective pest control measures in the area. An open garbage dump near the bridge is a major cause of rats and this would further lead to major problems, he added.

MC executive engineer Harjit Singh said, “I have sent the team for inspection and the holes have appeared due to rats. I have directed the team to fill the holes immediately.”