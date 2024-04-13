 Potholes on Lakkar Bridge make for nightmarish ride in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Potholes on Lakkar Bridge make for nightmarish ride in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 13, 2024 10:33 PM IST

Officials said rats are causing the holes, highlighting the urgent need for intervention to prevent further damage to the bridge

The city commuters have raised concerns over minor holes on Lakkar Bridge towards Pavillion Mall road, prompting authorities to consider preventive measures.

Potholes on road at Lakkar Bridge causing inconvenience to the commuters in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT Photo)
Potholes on road at Lakkar Bridge causing inconvenience to the commuters in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT Photo)

Officials said rats are causing the holes, highlighting the urgent need for intervention to prevent further damage to the bridge.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Commuters and city residents raised the point of safety concerns, as the holes question the structural integrity of the bridge. Authorities should take prompt action to fill or manage these holes to prevent any potential accidents or structural failures, they added.

A commuters, Balwinder Singh, said the presence of rats causing damage to the bridge infrastructure underscores the importance of implementing effective pest control measures in the area. An open garbage dump near the bridge is a major cause of rats and this would further lead to major problems, he added.

MC executive engineer Harjit Singh said, “I have sent the team for inspection and the holes have appeared due to rats. I have directed the team to fill the holes immediately.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On