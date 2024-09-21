Power regulator okays settlement scheme for industrial defaulters

Giving relief to industrialists who defaulted on power bill payments, the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) has allowed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to bring a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme. Industrialists have hailed the move of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The order issued by PSERC chairman Vishawjit Khanna mentions that the scheme will be available for three months from the date of issuance of the commercial circular by the PSPCL. Several industrial associations and others had sought a re-launch of the scheme so the PSPCL had on May 7 submitted a list of such memorandums to the PSERC.

The PSPCL had submitted details of outstanding amounts pertaining to gram panchayats/rural water supply schemes, local bodies and other government departments totaling ₹3,643 crore. Recoverable amounts of the other categories, excluding government departments, is ₹1,860 crore out of which ₹577 crore pertains to industries linked with industrial associations. As substantial defaulting amounts were pending mainly against water supply and sanitation, local government, rural development and panchayat and health and family welfare departments, these wings were impleaded as respondents in the petition but they reportedly didn’t respond to notices.

Now, the OTS will enable such consumers to strike a deal with the PSPCL on outstanding amounts. Industrialists lauded the decision of the PSERC.

RS Sachdeva, chair, Punjab state chapter of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), while lauding the move, said the PHDCCI had submitted a representation and also met chief minister Bhagwant Mann. It would contribute significantly to the economic revitalisation of Punjab, he said.

Karan Gilhotra, co-chair of the PHDCCI (Punjab), said the move would enhance the recovery of pending payment for the PSPCL. He emphasised that the PHDCCI had submitted such a proposal to the authorities concerned for industrialists.

The PHDCCI said industrialists should use this scheme. The PSPCL is likely to issue a formal OTS notice next week.