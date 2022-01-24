Power supply hit in Himachal due to heavy snowfall

Several far-flung areas of Himachal Pradesh are facing a power cut with 1,355 transformers affected by the heavy snowfall over the weekend.

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited, the only power distribution company in the state, said in a report on Monday that 3,020 transformers were affected after the recent spell of snowfall. Most of them were shut due to fault in the transmission lines, while in some instances wires were snapped due to fallen trees. Of the total affected transformers, supply to 1,965 had been restored, but 1,355 transformers are yet to be repaired.

“Our employees have not been able to reach these sites as roads to certain locations are blocked due to snow and landslides,” the board’s spokesperson, Anurag Prashar, said.

The board has a total of 34,855 distribution transformers across the state.

Prashar said that the maximum 960 transformers were affected in the board’s south zone, which includes 12 divisions across Shimla, Rohru, Rampur, Nahan and Solan circles. As many as 413 transformers have been affected in the Chopal division alone.

In the north zone, which has Kangra, Dalhousie and Una circles, 367 transformers have been hit. The maximum 265 transformers are to be restored in Chamba division and 86 in Dalhousie division.

The central zone has Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur and Hamirpur circles. Here, 28 distribution transformers are to be restored. Twenty-three of these transformers fall in Kullu circle alone.

