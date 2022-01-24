Severe cold, fog grips north India; roads closed in Himachal due to snowfall

Several roads in Himachal Pradesh have been closed and a number of power supply and water supply schemes disrupted due to heavy snowfall in the state. Several parts of India, including Himachal Pradesh, are reeling under the cold wave conditions due to dry northwesterly winds which are bringing cold air from the snow-clad Himalayas.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Sunday, wave conditions will prevail over Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh for the next few days.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall or snowfall over Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 24 and 25.

Himachal Pradesh has been blanketed with snow since Sunday. Four national highways are among roads that have been closed in the state.

"Due to heavy snowfall, 731 roads including four National Highways closed, 1365 power supply schemes disrupted, 102 water supply schemes disrupted and 3220 electricity supply schemes were disrupted, out of which 1,955 have been restored," the state disaster management authority said.

Due to heavy snowfall, two of the four teenage boys, who went for a trek in Kangra were found dead. "We are recording the statements of the two rescued boys who got injured due to a fall," Kangra ASP Puneet Raghu told news agency ANI.

National capital Delhi, meanwhile, witnessed a foggy morning on Monday, with the minimum temperature settling at eight degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 16 degrees Celsius, according to IMD.

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur too. The MeT department further said that dense fog prevailed in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh