PPCB, MC teams collect 12 water samples from Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Officials of the municipal corporation (MC), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and Punjab Biotechnology Incubator (PBTI) on Friday took 12 water samples from multiple locations along the Buddha Nullah, officials said. Officials of the municipal corporation (MC), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and Punjab Biotechnology Incubator (PBTI) on Friday took 12 water samples from multiple locations along the Buddha Nullah, officials said. (HT File)

Officials had also collected samples at the beginning of the week, which will now be compared with the samples taken on Friday to determine the effect of dyeing units on pollution un the Buddha Nullah.

The dyeing units were ordered to be temporarily closed after Thursday and were shut for over 36 hours at the time of sample collection.

Two teams were constituted and samples were taken from points near Walipur Khurd confluence point, Balloke pulley, Chand Cinema, Sundar Nagar pulley, Mahavir Jain Colony, Tajpur Road dairy complex and Kundanpuri pulley.

Representatives from multiple dyeing associations were present during the sampling between 11 am and 3 pm.

Activists to hold march on August 24

Environmental activists from multiple organisations, including Naroa Punjab, Public Action Committee (PAC) and Punjab Vatavaran Chetna Lehar, and filmmaker Amitoj Mann have announced a march on August 24, 2024, in protest over the toxic black water from Buddha Nullah mixing into the Sutlej River, which is a source of drinking water.

The activists interacted with mediapersons outside the Verka Milk Plant. Jaskirat Singh from the Naroa Punjab and PAC Mattewara said that for the past four decades, the “poisonous black water” from Buddha Nullah has been flowing into the Sutlej, causing health and economic damage across southern Punjab and Rajasthan. Singh said that farmer, social, and religious organisations, along with concerned citizens, are joining the campaign.

The march, named “Azadi from Black Water March,” will begin from the Verka Milk Plant and end at the statue of freedom fighter Kartar Singh Sarabha at Bhai Bala Chowk.

Amitoj Mann highlighted that the campaign has gained significant support from the people of Punjab.