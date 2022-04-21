PPCB orders closure of meat plant in Mohali district
After coloured effluents were found stagnating on the premises of a meat plant in Samgauli village of Dera Bassi, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has ordered its closure and asked the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to disconnect its power.
The meat plant, Fair Exports (India) Limited, is an exporter and supplier of meat products such as boneless buffalo and sheep carcass, and mutton cubes. It also exports spices, fresh fruits, vegetables, lentils and garments.
Last month, the PPCB had received a complaint from villagers saying that a coloured effluent was being discharged into the drain, following which a team visited the plant and found that effluent, which had a reddish tinge to it, was stagnating on the premises of the plant.
The board issued a notice to the plant under Section 33-A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974. In the notice, the PPCB directed the owners of the plant to immediately cease all industrial activities, dismantle and remove all outlets, and stop discharge of wastewater into the sewer or through any mode of disposal.
As per the orders, the plant cannot be restarted until all necessary pollution control measures were taken and the plant complies with provisions of the Water Act. It also cannot start discharging wastewater until it obtains a consent to operate from the board under Section 25 of the Water ( Prevention and Control of Pollution ) Act 1974.
PPCB officials that the reddish effluent was found in furrows of the meat plant’s 18-acre plantation, and near the catchment area of the nullah.
The general manager of the meat plant, Rajeev Kohli, said, “We have not received any notice yet.” He, however, admitted that coloured water had stagnated on the premises, and said that the matter had been sorted out.
A senior PPCB officer said, “We have recommended a case against the slaughterhouse owners to higher authorities in Patiala as it is a serious issue.”
