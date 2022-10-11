PPCB to tighten noose around single-use plastic manufacturers in Punjab

Amid rising concern over plastic pollution and its impact on the environment, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has decided to tighten the noose around manufacturers of single-use plastic items, which have been banned in the state since July 1.

The decision was taken during the PPCB board meeting helmed by chairperson Dr Adarsh Pal Vig in Patiala on Monday. Board members including PPCB Member Secretary Karunesh Garg, Ludhiana based industrialist Pankaj Sharma among others also participated in the meeting.

The decision has been taken at a time when authorities are struggling to enforce the ban on manufacturing, trading and use of single-use plastic items across the state, even after three months have elapsed since the ban was imposed.

Sharma stated that it was decided to strictly impose the ban on single use plastic and a task force has also been formed to conduct inspections at manufacturing units across the state. Around two dozen units situated in different parts of the state have already been ordered to shut down operations after the owners were caught manufacturing the banned single use plastic items recently.

It was also decided to involve NGOs and residents for spreading awareness about the banned plastic items and its impact on the environment. The residents will soon witness a positive change at the ground level, added Sharma.

The officials deliberated upon different issues including a proposal to float a one-time settlement (OTS) policy for settling cases of penalty/consent. Also it was decided to commence an awareness drive across the state to sensitise the industry about new technology for reducing pollution among others.

Sharma said in-principle approval was given for floating OTS policy and it is expected to be notified by the department soon. Further a committee has also been formed to check dumping of untreated waste by industry due to which water bodies are getting polluted.