PPCB slaps 1.71-cr fine on Dera Bassi developer for violating green norms

Nearly four months after the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) stalled a housing project being developed by Omaxe group in Dera Bassi’s Jharmari village over violation of environmental regulations, it has now slapped a fine of ₹1.71 crore on the developer. A total of 650 flats have been constructed as part of the Omaxe Greens housing project. While around 550 are already occupied by buyers, the remaining flats are yet to be allotted (iStock)

During a fresh inspection of the project, the board observed that though the housing project was given the consent to continue to operate after the previous action in April, it was still in violation of various pollution norms.

A report was also sought from the sub-divsional magistrate (SDM), who pointed out various anomalies pertaining to pollution control norms.

In its order, the board observed the housing project did not have a functional sewage treatment plant (STP), it had failed to stop discharge of sewerage effluents into nearby fields and drains along the national highway, it did not earmark any site for solid waste management plant and the promoter had also failed to save the area from wild growth, which causes major health defects to humans and pollutes the environment.

When contacted, Dalip Moudgil, adviser to Omaxe Group, said they had not received the order so far, but they had already received a consent under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act to continue to operate.

“Once we receive the order, we will give our representation to re-consider the fine, as we have complied with all compliances as contained in environmental clearance conditions and PPCB norms,” he said.

The April action had come following a complaint by the project’s Residents Welfare Association in 2021. Multiple opportunities were given to the project proponent to comply with the conditions, but they had failed to do so.

Even the National Highways Authority of India, in September 2021, lodged a complaint with PPCB, highlighting the illegal sewage connections with NH drains. The National Green Tribunal had also taken cognisance of the matter.

Thus, the project was issued a notice under the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act for causing pollution in the area intentionally and deliberately.