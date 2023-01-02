Prabodh Saxena appointed Himachal chief secretary

The government has appointed Prabodh Saxena, a 1990-batch IAS officer, as the new chief secretary of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

He replaces RD Dhiman, a 1988-batch IAS officer, who retired on Saturday. A day before his superannuation , he was appointed the state’s new chief information commissioner. Dhiman was appointed chief secretary on July 13 last year, replacing Ram Subhag Singh, who was appointed as principal advisor( administrative reforms).

Saxena has superseded five officers for the top post – Ram Subhag Singh and Nisha Singh of the 1987 batch, Ali Raza Rizvi and Sanjay Gupta of the 1988 batch, and K Sanjay Murthy of the 1989-batch.

Ram Subhag Singh, 1987-batch officer, who is at present posted as principal advisor (administrative reforms) has been transferred as principal advisor to the CM. He has been appointed as special chief secretary (MPP & Power and NCES) and chairperson, HP State Electricity Board. He will also advise the CM on boosting milk production and its procurement. Singh shall work under the supervision of the chief minister and will be equivalent in rank, status and responsibility to the post of chief secretary.

A1988-batch IAS officer, Sanjay Gupta, principal advisor redressal and public grievances, has been appointed as the chairman-cum-managing director of the Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation and chairperson of the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board. He will work under the overall administrative control and supervision of the chief minister, and will be equivalent in rank and status of chief secretary, the notification said.

R D Dhiman sworn in as HP chief information commissioner

Former chief secretary of Himachal Pradesh RD Dhiman on Sunday took oath as the state chief information commissioner in the presence of governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhawan.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was present on the occasion. Newly appointed chief secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted the proceedings of the ceremony.

Hailing from Dhalwari in Una district of the state, Dhiman is a graduate in civil engineering and postgraduate in governance and development. He served in several important administrative positions in the state government, including additional chief secretary revenue, forest, language art and culture, principal secretary industry, labour and employment, food and civil supplies and consumer affairs, social justice and empowerment, industries, education, and agriculture.

He was also chairperson-cum-managing director (CMD) and member (administration) of the HP State Electricity Board, MD HP Power Corporation Limited, Electronics Development Corporation, HP Financial Corporation, State Industrial Development Corporation, Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.