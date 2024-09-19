Pradeep Chaudhary targets BJP over poor road quality during campaigning in Kalka

As electioneering picks up, arch rivals Congress and BJP are targeting each other in the Kalka assembly constituency. Pradeep Chaudhary was at an election campaign in Raitan area in Pinjore (HT file photo)

“Some are spreading drugs, while some are covering up their party’s failures with money. But the people of Kalka know everything. They have seen it all and every development will be completed,” said Congress candidate Pradeep Chaudhary during his election campaign in Raitan area in Pinjore.

Playing the “outsider” card, Chaudhary added, “The BJP has used a parachute candidate in Kalka. For 10 years, people have been bearing the atrocities of the BJP. The condition of roads can never be forgotten. It is surprising that the contractors, who usurped the public’s money by making poor quality roads, are promoting them. Once Congress comes to power, we will get the new roads inspected and take action against the contractor.”

Will try to re-establish HMT: Shakti Rani

During campaigning, BJP candidate Shakti Rani Sharma said, “Will try to re-establish Hindustan Machine Tools Limited (HMT). If it does not happen, we will bring some new industry.”

She added, “You send me to the Vidhan Sabha, and I will raise your voice there. My son Kartikeya Sharma, who is sitting in the Rajya Sabha, will serve you more than me for the rest of the big tasks.”