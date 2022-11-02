Pratibha credits ex-CM Virbhadra Singh for Bilaspur AIIMS

Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Tuesday charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with ignoring the farmers in the state

“BJP is against the interest of the nation. It is selling the public sector undertaking in turn,“ said Pratibha Singh addressing an election rally in Jhandutta in favour of Congress candidate, Vivek Kumar.

“BJP along with capitalists is promoting capitalism in the country. The interests of farmers and gardeners are being completely ignored in the country,” she said, describing the inflation and rising unemployment as a result of BJP policies.

Earlier, Pratibha held a roadshow in favour of party candidate Rajesh Dharmani in Ghumarwin.

She said that former CM late Virbhadra Singh contributed to the construction of AIIMS in Bilaspur.

“It was Virbhadra Singh jee who paved the way for the construction of AIIMS. Today, BJP is taking full credit and misleading the people,” she said.

She said the BJP has failed on every front in the state. “Police recruitment paper leak case is not a small matter. As soon as the Congress government is formed the culprits will be behind the bars after conducting a fair investigation of this matter,” she said.

Pratibha said that Congress will restore the old pensions scheme (OPS) for the employees under its 10 guarantees.