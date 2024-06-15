Preach your bosses: SAD to Warring over dynasty politics

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal on Friday asked Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring to “have the courage of his convictions on dynastic politics” and preach his own bosses — Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Warring had on Thursday said that the Badal family should shun dynasty politics for SAD’s revival. In a statement, Grewal mentioned, “Raja Warring, who absconded from Bathinda fearing Akali leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, will also be well advised to keep his wife away from politics in Bathinda if he really means that no member of a politician’s family should ever enter politics regardless of merit.”

The Akali leader said Warring had been humiliated on his home turf earlier too but this time he chose to flee Bathinda. “Now a Member of Parliament, Warring should use his position to make the Gandhis apologise for the army action on Harmandir Sahib,” Grewal added.