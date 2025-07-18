Prepare action plan to boost Y’nagar plywood industry: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday directed concerned authorities to prepare a detailed action plan to promote plywood industry in Yamunanagar with the objective of revitalising and supporting this long-established sector in the region. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini chairing a meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Sourced)

Similarly, the chief minister issued instructions to develop a comprehensive master plan for the revival of the metal industry in Jagadhri.

Saini reviewed developmental projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure and directed officials to ensure that all projects are completed with high quality and within the stipulated time frame.

Saini conducted a detailed review of the ongoing work across various departments, including the chief secretary’s office, and departments like home, labour, industries and commerce, fisheries, and AYUSH.

Underlining the need for people-centric governance, the chief minister said that policy-making should prioritise the genuine needs of these groups and ensure inclusiveness, transparency and effectiveness in the implementation of all government schemes.

The chief minister has also directed that an action plan be prepared for establishing food processing industries based on the major crops grown in each region. This initiative aims to encourage farmers to diversify beyond traditional crops and align their cultivation with market demand.

Diploma or engineering degree holders can now register as works contractor: CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that the State government has launched “Haryana Contractor Saksham Yuva Scheme” (HCSYS) aimed at providing skill training to the unemployed educated youth holding ITI, diploma or engineering degree qualification enabling them to work as works contractors.

After completing the prescribed training, these youth will be empanelled on the Haryana Engineering Works Portal (HEWP).

Saini has stated that the HCSYS will enable engineering-qualified youth to unlock new career opportunities in their field, fostering professional growth and opening better entrepreneurial avenues. The Directorate of Skill Development and Industrial Training has launched the web portal https://stt.itiharyana.gov.in for the registration of eligible and interested engineering youth under the scheme.