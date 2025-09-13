Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
Prepare masterplan to prevent future damages by Markanda’s water: Haryana MP Jindal to officials

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 07:20 am IST

Jindal also held a meeting with farmers and irrigation department officials at Jalbera head and said that the embankments of Markanda will be strengthened.

After inspecting flood affected villages of Kurukshetra, BJP MP Naveen Jindal on Friday instructed the officials to chalk-out a permanent solution to the problem of flooding caused by the Markanda river after holding a meeting with the farmers and preparing a master plan.

Jindal said that wherever the river’s width is less, the officials should also prepare a plan for installing sheet pile retaining wall so that soil erosion can be stopped.
The lawmaker said that the central and state governments stand with the farmers. He also informed that the portal to file claims for damage to crops has been opened till September 15.

