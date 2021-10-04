Pre-poll alliance between Captain and BJP possible: Pargat

Firing another salvo at Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab sports minister Pargat Singh said the former chief minister’s new party will ultimately be supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and possibly, both will go for 2022 Punjab assembly elections with a pre-poll alliance.

Pargat, who is MLA from Jalandhar cantonment, made this statement a day after he accused Amarinder of being responsible for a conspiracy to delay paddy procurement in the state.

Interacting with the media at the grain market near HMV College in Jalandhar while starting the paddy procurement process on Sunday, Pargat said he was I was already saying that Amarinder was more inclined towards the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal. “Capt’s party will ultimately be supported by the BJP as he has already met Amit Shah. It is possible they form an alliance before the 2022 elections. He has been keeping such alliances since the beginning,” said Pargat.

On the DGP appointment issue, the minister said a high-powered committee has been formed the resolve the issue.

Amarinder hits back

Meanwhile, Capt Amarinder on Sunday hit out at Pargat for accusing him of colluding with the BJP government at the Centre to delay paddy procurement.

Calling his statement “nonsense”, Amarinder asked the newly-appointed minister if he any proof for these lies. “What nonsense? Do you really think the people of Punjab will believe I’d ever collude with @BJP4India to delay procurement? And have you forgotten it affected BJP-led Haryana too? Or are you too naïve to understand these things?” Amarinder said to Pargat in a hard-hitting tweet posted by his media adviser.

The two-time former CM further said that he expected honesty from a former Indian hockey captain. “And do you have any proof for these lies? Or are you so irresponsible you believe you can get away with such trash? People of Punjab know me & know I always have & will stand with the farmers. I expect honesty from a former Indian hockey Capt,” he said in another post on the microblogging site.