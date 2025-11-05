Preserving cultural heritage crucial for rapid economic growth: J&K LG

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor on Tuesday stressed at the importance of preserving cultural heritage saying that it is crucial for rapid economic growth. J&K LG Manoj Sinha addresses a gathering during the inauguration of 'Jhiri Mela 2025', at Kanachak village on the outskirts of Jammu, on Tuesday. (PTI)

“Preserving cultural heritage is crucial for rapid economic growth,” said LG during the inauguration of annual Jhiri Mela at Marh sub-division in Jammu district.

He said cultural traditions, arts, crafts, and customs should be passed on to the younger generation through active participation in cultural-spiritual events and skill development that will open up employment opportunities as well.

“Community participation in governance should be ensured to promote accountability, improve service delivery, and foster a more inclusive and transparent governance to understand citizens’ needs and accordingly formulate new policies,” he further said.

The LG paid obeisance to Baba Jitto and Bua Kauri. “Baba Jitto is a universal symbol of public welfare, transcending sectarian divides. His values of truth, non-violence, and brotherhood strengthen society and make the Jhiri Mela a celebration of multiculturalism and social harmony. I believe real tribute to Baba Jitto is to ensure that benefits of government schemes reach every farmer,” he said.

The LG called upon the people to take a pledge to embrace the path of selfless- service and work towards a just and equal society as envisioned by Baba Jitto.

He also exhorted the officials and public representatives to work collectively to provide markets to local artisans, craftsmen, and traders. “Together we can make a strong, secure, prosperous and self-reliant Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also praised the farming community of Jammu Kashmir for their resilience and contribution to the society and reaffirmed his commitment for their welfare.

On the occasion, the LG dedicated a pilgrim community hall and four modular bus stops and laid foundation stone for the first ‘Indoor Sports Complex’ under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Marh sub-division.