President Kovind pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine
: President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind on Friday paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi nestled amid the Trikuta hills in Katra.
The President was accompanied by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.
“The President reached Katra around 9 am on Friday. He was accompanied by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, divisional commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, and other senior officials. The President prayed for peace, and prosperity in the country,” said an official.
After paying obeisance at the cave shrine, the President visited Bhairon Ghati to pay obeisance at the Bhairon Baba Temple.
He had last visited the cave shrine in 2018. He was also honoured by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.
For President’s visit, special security arrangements were made.
In view of the President’s visit, the helicopter service for pilgrims from Katra to Sanji Chhat was suspended for some time.
