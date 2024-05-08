 President Murmu pays obeisance at Shimla temples - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
President Murmu pays obeisance at Shimla temples

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
May 08, 2024 06:02 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu visits temples in Shimla with family and Governor, enjoys community meal, becomes first president to eat at langar, meets activists, attends cultural event at Gaiety Theatre.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid obeisance at the Sankat Morchan temple and Taradevi Temple.

These temples are visited by a large number of people on Tuesdays and Sundays but today there was no rush as the entry was restricted. (HT Photo)
She was accompanied by her family members and governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. Both the President and the Governor also had a Bhandara community meal at Tara Devi temple. On the occasion, the Governor also presented the memento of Ram Darbaar to the President. She also became the first president of the country to eat at the langar (bhandara) at the temple. The temple committee presented a memento of the temple to her.

Earlier, she worshipped at the Sankat Mochan temple and took a keen interest in its history. She was presented an idol of ‘Ram Darbar’ by the governor. She was also briefed about the history of the temple.

These temples are visited by a large number of people on Tuesdays and Sundays but today there was no rush as the entry was restricted.

Activists of the Mahila Congress met President Droupadi Murmu in Shimla today and submitted a memorandum on the increasing crime against women in the country.

President along with her family members took a stroll on the mall road in the evening. Later she graced the stage of the iconic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla, Asia’s sole Gothic theatre, to attend a vibrant cultural event that showcased the rich heritage and artistic prowess of the region.

