President Murmu pays obeisance at Shimla temples

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid obeisance at the Sankat Morchan temple and Taradevi Temple. These temples are visited by a large number of people on Tuesdays and Sundays but today there was no rush as the entry was restricted. (HT Photo)

She was accompanied by her family members and governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. Both the President and the Governor also had a Bhandara community meal at Tara Devi temple. On the occasion, the Governor also presented the memento of Ram Darbaar to the President. She also became the first president of the country to eat at the langar (bhandara) at the temple. The temple committee presented a memento of the temple to her.

Earlier, she worshipped at the Sankat Mochan temple and took a keen interest in its history. She was presented an idol of ‘Ram Darbar’ by the governor. She was also briefed about the history of the temple.

Activists of the Mahila Congress met President Droupadi Murmu in Shimla today and submitted a memorandum on the increasing crime against women in the country.

President along with her family members took a stroll on the mall road in the evening. Later she graced the stage of the iconic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla, Asia’s sole Gothic theatre, to attend a vibrant cultural event that showcased the rich heritage and artistic prowess of the region.