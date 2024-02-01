 President Murmu to inaugurate Surajkund fair - Hindustan Times
President Murmu to inaugurate Surajkund fair

President Murmu to inaugurate Surajkund fair

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 01, 2024 10:47 PM IST

The United Republic of Tanzania is participating as the partner nation, while the theme state is Gujarat, which is showcasing its unique culture and rich heritage through various art forms and handicrafts from the region

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2024 on Friday.

President Draupadi Murmu (ANI)

An official spokesperson said approximately 50 countries will participate in Mela this year. The United Republic of Tanzania is participating as the partner nation, while the theme state is Gujarat, which is showcasing its unique culture and rich heritage through various art forms and handicrafts from the region.

Drawing over a million tourists annually from India and abroad, the Surajkund Mela stands as a testament to cultural exchange and celebration.

Mela, which was hosted for the first time in 1987 to showcase richness and diversity of the handicrafts, handlooms and the cultural heritage of India, will remain open till February 18 daily from 10am to 8pm.

