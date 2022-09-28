Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / President to make maiden visit to Chandigarh on October 8

President to make maiden visit to Chandigarh on October 8

Published on Sep 28, 2022 02:28 AM IST

On her maiden visit to the city, the President is also expected to inaugurate the new secretariat building in Sector 9, which is adjacent to the Chandigarh Housing Board building

This will be the President’s first visit to Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

President Droupadi Murmu will be in Chandigarh on October 8 to attend an Indian Air Force (IAF) show at Sukhna Lake.

On her maiden visit to the city, the President is also expected to inaugurate the new secretariat building in Sector 9, which is adjacent to the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) building.

The hour-long air show will be organised to mark IAF Day. It will feature advanced fighter jets, transport aircraft, helicopters and the Surya Kiran aerobatics team.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022
