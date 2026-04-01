Pre-SIR: 72% voters mapped in Punjab; EC pushes to speed up process

Election Commissioner of India Dr SS Sandhu on Tuesday held a detailed review of the progress of pre-Special Intensive Revision (pre-SIR) mapping in Jalandhar. During the meeting, Election Commissioner of India Dr SS Sandhu said that the poll panel is working on a war footing to make the electoral rolls accurate and error-free.

Punjab chief electoral officer Anindita Mitra, who was also present in the review meeting chaired by the election commissioner, informed that under the pre-SIR activity in the state, 72.26% of the total voters have already been successfully mapped.

She said that pre-SIR mapping is being reviewed regularly, and district election officers have also been asked to ensure polling booth-wise monitoring.

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer, Jalandhar, Dr Himanshu Aggarwal, deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer, Kapurthala, Amit Kumar Panchal and EROs of both districts attended the meeting held at the District Administrative Complex in Jalandhar.

During the meeting, Sandhu said that the ECI is working on a war footing to make the electoral rolls accurate and error-free. He also directed officials to speed up the process. He asked officials to review the pre-SIR mapping on a daily basis so that any delay or deficiency can be addressed immediately. They were also directed to pay special attention to polling booths with low mapping.

While reviewing the pre-SIR mapping assembly constituency-wise, the EC also discussed the challenges related to mapping and their possible solutions. He directed the EROs to complete this important work on a priority basis. He further stated that BLOs with low performance should be contacted and motivated so that the pace of mapping can be increased and the prescribed target can be achieved.

He expressed hope that the state would also emerge as a leader in the work of pre-SIR mapping.