Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Previous SAD-BJP govt didn’t hold proper probe into sacrilege: Sidhu
Congress MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Congress MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.
chandigarh news

Previous SAD-BJP govt didn’t hold proper probe into sacrilege: Sidhu

The MLA’s tweets spare Cong govt amid efforts by party leadership to resolve the rift in the state unit
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:02 AM IST

Congress MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday raised the issue of the 2015 sacrilege incidents, targeting the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) government for not holding a proper probe into the matter.

Sidhu, who has been particularly critical of his own party’s government and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for handling of the sacrilege and the police firing cases, kept the focus on the Badals. The tweets spared the Congress government amid efforts by the party leadership to resolve the rift in the state unit.

In a series of tweets, the Amritsar (East) legislator posted, “Pertinent questions of People of Punjab on Beadbi isues to Badals: 1. Why no proper inquiry by Badal Govt into theft of “Bir of Guru Granth Sahib Ji” at Village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on June 1, 2015, which led ot Sacrilege, followed by protests and firing in October 2015?” (sic).

He also asked about the action taken against officers who falsely implicated two brothers for sacrilege and why no action was taken by then Badal govt in the sacrilege cases before the 2017 elections, despite the Justice (retd) Zora Singh Commission inquiry report and SIT led by Ranbir Singh Khatra pointing needle of suspicion to Dera Sacha Sauda followers.

“Have asked every relevant question on Beadbi issue to everyone who should be held accountable over the past few months and in the last 6 years…What is the point in repeating but questions must be asked to the real Culprits, the Badals! (sic),” he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.