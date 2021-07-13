Previous SAD-BJP govt didn’t hold proper probe into sacrilege: Sidhu

Congress MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday raised the issue of the 2015 sacrilege incidents, targeting the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) government for not holding a proper probe into the matter.

Sidhu, who has been particularly critical of his own party’s government and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for handling of the sacrilege and the police firing cases, kept the focus on the Badals. The tweets spared the Congress government amid efforts by the party leadership to resolve the rift in the state unit.

In a series of tweets, the Amritsar (East) legislator posted, “Pertinent questions of People of Punjab on Beadbi isues to Badals: 1. Why no proper inquiry by Badal Govt into theft of “Bir of Guru Granth Sahib Ji” at Village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on June 1, 2015, which led ot Sacrilege, followed by protests and firing in October 2015?” (sic).

He also asked about the action taken against officers who falsely implicated two brothers for sacrilege and why no action was taken by then Badal govt in the sacrilege cases before the 2017 elections, despite the Justice (retd) Zora Singh Commission inquiry report and SIT led by Ranbir Singh Khatra pointing needle of suspicion to Dera Sacha Sauda followers.

“Have asked every relevant question on Beadbi issue to everyone who should be held accountable over the past few months and in the last 6 years…What is the point in repeating but questions must be asked to the real Culprits, the Badals! (sic),” he tweeted.