Priest hacked to death in Kurukshetra

A 75-year-old priest was allegedly murdered by unknown assailant(s) at a Jain temple near Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Tuesday night. Police said that the deceased was identified as Hukum Singh, a native of Madhya Pradesh, who was found dead at a dharamshala inside the temple.

