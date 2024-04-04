 Priest hacked to death in Kurukshetra - Hindustan Times
Priest hacked to death in Kurukshetra

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 04, 2024 08:50 AM IST

Police said that the deceased was identified as Hukum Singh, a native of Madhya Pradesh, who was found dead at a dharamshala inside the temple. The Kurukshetra police have registered a case of murder on the complaint of a security guard of the dharamshala.

A 75-year-old priest was allegedly murdered by unknown assailant(s) at a Jain temple near Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Tuesday night. Police said that the deceased was identified as Hukum Singh, a native of Madhya Pradesh, who was found dead at a dharamshala inside the temple.

A 75-year-old priest was allegedly murdered by unknown assailant(s) at a Jain temple near Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Tuesday night. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
A 75-year-old priest was allegedly murdered by unknown assailant(s) at a Jain temple near Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Tuesday night. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The Kurukshetra police have registered a case of murder on the complaint of a security guard of the dharamshala.

