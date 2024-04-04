Priest hacked to death in Kurukshetra
Apr 04, 2024 08:50 AM IST
A 75-year-old priest was allegedly murdered by unknown assailant(s) at a Jain temple near Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Tuesday night. Police said that the deceased was identified as Hukum Singh, a native of Madhya Pradesh, who was found dead at a dharamshala inside the temple.
