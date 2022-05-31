Prime accused in 4 shooting cases held in Yamunanagar
In a major breakthrough in four shooting incidents involving loot of ₹52.8 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹10 lakh in Yamunanagar since March, CIA-2 team of the police claimed to have arrested the prime accused with ₹7 lakh on Monday.
Superintendent of police Mohit Handa said the accused is Sarabjit alias Dalpreet alias Dil, a resident of Bhagwanpur village of Chhappar police station. He was presented in a court and taken into five-day police remand.
Addressing a press conference, Handa said the accused was arrested near Kail village and has confessed to his involvement in all the cases. “His gang has four to five more members, but he was the mastermind and executed all the shoot-outs. He was behind the shooting and doing recce in all of the cases. They targeted the places and victims involving high-value amount,” the SP added.
Sarabjit was also wanted in a case of murder and robbery of ₹50 lakh. The driver of a local merchant was shot dead by two men outside a private bank on May 17. Subsequently, the director general of police had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh to any person sharing information on the assailants.
The suspect has also confessed to shooting at a cop attached with Radaur police station on May 6.
His gang had also looted ₹2.8 lakh at gunpoint from a plywood factory owner on March 11 near Bhojpur crossing and robbed a jeweller near Lakshmi Cinema of ornaments worth ₹11 lakh. The jeweller had sustained bullet injuries near his right eye after he attempted to nab them.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
