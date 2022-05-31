Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Prime accused in 4 shooting cases held in Yamunanagar
Prime accused in 4 shooting cases held in Yamunanagar

CIA-2 team of the police claimed to have arrested the prime accused in four shooting incidents with 7 lakh on Monday
Superintendent of police Mohit Handa said the accused is Sarabjit alias Dalpreet alias Dil, a resident of Bhagwanpur village of Chhappar police station. (HT Photo)
Superintendent of police Mohit Handa said the accused is Sarabjit alias Dalpreet alias Dil, a resident of Bhagwanpur village of Chhappar police station. (HT Photo)
Published on May 31, 2022 03:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

In a major breakthrough in four shooting incidents involving loot of 52.8 lakh cash and jewellery worth 10 lakh in Yamunanagar since March, CIA-2 team of the police claimed to have arrested the prime accused with 7 lakh on Monday.

Superintendent of police Mohit Handa said the accused is Sarabjit alias Dalpreet alias Dil, a resident of Bhagwanpur village of Chhappar police station. He was presented in a court and taken into five-day police remand.

Addressing a press conference, Handa said the accused was arrested near Kail village and has confessed to his involvement in all the cases. “His gang has four to five more members, but he was the mastermind and executed all the shoot-outs. He was behind the shooting and doing recce in all of the cases. They targeted the places and victims involving high-value amount,” the SP added.

Sarabjit was also wanted in a case of murder and robbery of 50 lakh. The driver of a local merchant was shot dead by two men outside a private bank on May 17. Subsequently, the director general of police had announced a reward of 5 lakh to any person sharing information on the assailants.

The suspect has also confessed to shooting at a cop attached with Radaur police station on May 6.

His gang had also looted 2.8 lakh at gunpoint from a plywood factory owner on March 11 near Bhojpur crossing and robbed a jeweller near Lakshmi Cinema of ornaments worth 11 lakh. The jeweller had sustained bullet injuries near his right eye after he attempted to nab them.

