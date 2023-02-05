Principal, two others booked for thrashing class 6 dailt student in Panipat

Panipat police have booked three staff members of a private school, including the principal, for allegedly thrashing a Class 6 dalit student on the school premises.

As per the police complaint filed by the victim’s father, the accused, including the school principal, her husband and a receptionist of the school, located in the Noorwala locality of Panipat city, allegedly thrashed his 14-year-old son.

In the complaint, the father of the victim said the incident took place on Friday when his son had allegedly broken the toilet seat, and school staff noticed it. The victim’s father alleged that the school principal called his son and punished him for the act.

The complaint further said that the principal also allegedly passed casteist remarks against the dalit boy and tried to insert a pen into the private parts of the victim. Later the health of the victim deteriorated, and the school staff informed the family members of the boy who took him home. Later, the victim disclosed the entire incident to his family members who then filed a police complaint.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar said that on the complaint of the victim’s father, a case has been registered under sections 323, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act.

The SP said that police investigations are underway.

Further action will be taken as per the police investigation,” the SP said.