Private clinic in Zirakpur sealed after raid finds irregularities

The team found an attendant treating patients and bogus stamps depicting Dr Pragati, who runs the affairs of Swastic Clinic, as an MD (doctor of medicine), while she is an Ayurveda doctor
A team, comprising Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistrate Kuldeep Bawa , medical officer Dr Mehtab, Zirakpur MC inspector Rishab and ASI Barinder Singh, conducted a surprise check at the clinic on Ghazipur Road in Zirakpur. (Reuters Photo/for representation only)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:53 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

The district administration on Thursday sealed Swastik Clinic on Ghazipur Road, Zirakpur, after a surprise check revealed several irregularities.

Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Kuldeep Bawa said a team, comprising him, medical officer Dr Mehtab, Zirakpur MC inspector Rishab and ASI Barinder Singh, conducted a surprise check at the clinic and found an attendant, Ajinderpal Singh, treating patients.

The team also found bogus stamps depicting Dr Pragati, who runs the affairs of the clinic, as an MD (doctor of medicine), while she is an Ayurveda doctor.

Besides, banned drug Tramadol was found on the premises. A strong painkiller, it is available only on the prescription of a qualified doctor, the SDM said.

He added that the administration had recommended an FIR against the clinic’s management and escalated the issue to the civil surgeon for further action.

Friday, October 15, 2021
