Private schools forcing students to buy textbooks from selected shops: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday accused the state government of allowing private schools to function in an “arbitrary” manner. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday accused the state government of allowing private schools to function in an “arbitrary” manner. (HT File)

In a statement, the former CM said many complaints are coming from parents across the state that the private school managements were collecting various types of illegal fee from them. “Parents are also being charged exorbitant prices for books. The school management puts pressure on parents to buy books only from selected shops and shopkeepers are charging up to six times more rate from the parents,” Hooda alleged.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had on Wednesday said that students at private schools were free to purchase books from any bookshop and were not bound to buy from a particular outlet.

Hooda said the BJP government in Haryana should take action to stop this arbitrariness of private schools. “But instead of doing this, the government itself is working to hand over the entire education system in private hands. Instead of building new schools, the existing schools are being closed. There is an undeclared ban on the recruitment of teachers in government schools. Not a single JBT recruitment took place during the entire 10-year tenure of the BJP. About 50,000 posts are lying vacant in the education department,” the Congress leader said.