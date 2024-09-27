Priyanka Gandhi to address first poll rally in J&K on September 28

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address poll rallies in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the party said. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (File)

These will be her first public meetings this election season as polls are being held in Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana together.

On Saturday, she will first address a public meeting in Billawar, Kathua in the morning and then address a gathering in Bishnah, Jammu.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi have been campaigning hard for the polls in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. They have addressed several poll meetings till now.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases.

Voting for 24 seats was held in the first phase on September 18. The next phase of polling for 26 seats was held on September 25.

Voting for the third phase would be held on October 1 while results would be declared on October 8.

The polling for the Haryana Assembly polls is to be held on October 5. The counting of votes will take place along with Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.