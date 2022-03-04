Probe into cyber crime cases leading to Bharatpur: Panchkula police

In its latest success in cracking a cyber crime case, Panchkula police arrested a youth hailing from Bharatpur, a district located on the border of Haryana’s Mewat and Rajasthan, six months after he allegedly duped a woman of ₹1.15 lakh.

The accused, identified as Javed of Bhutka village,Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was arrested by inspector Aman Kumar, crime branch in-charge, Sector 26.

In another cyber fraud case as well, wherein an elderly man lost money, the accused were from Bharatpur. In 2021, six people were arrested in three such cases, of which four were from Bharatpur, while two were from Jharkhand.

The inspector said Bharatpur and Mewat near Nooh on the Haryana border had emerged as a new hub of cyber crime. The fraudsters target people across the country with police from different state units making rounds of the village.

He added, “Most of the youth of Bharatpur village areas are school dropouts. They train each other and use similar modus operandi while cheating people.”

Highlighting the limited man force as the biggest challenge to tackle cyber crime, the inspector said, “One IO is sent to these distant areas, where the population is very dense. Often the caller has already switched off the phone, making arrest more difficult. At times, number or account details used in the crime are of some other victim of cyber fraud,” the officer shared.

He further said while cyber police stations had been set up in every district, they have yet to be made effective.

“The biggest hurdle for police is nabbing these culprits in their own village. The area is full of notorious criminals and many times, police personnel have been attacked by them. So, you cannot go inside without a senior local police officer. Also, police have to be very quick in arresting and leaving the site, else stone pelting starts,” the officer, whose teams have often visited these villages, said.

Deputy commissioner of police Mohit Handa said cyber crime was borderless and hence, more challenging. “The police investigation is usually based on the scene of crime/spot. But here, all that is involved is a phone call or e-mail. The callers are not easy to trace as the phone numbers are registered on other names.”

