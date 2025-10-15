Probe ordered into alleged misbehaviour by doctor in Himachal’s Chamba

The chief medical officer (CMO) of Chamba on Tuesday formed a committee to investigate the matter after a video went viral on social media in which a woman alleged misbehaviour by a doctor at civil hospital Tissa in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district. The allegation sparked outrage on social media, prompting swift action from both the local MLA and district health authorities. (HT representative)

The incident occurred around 11pm on Monday. The doctor on night duty at the hospital came under severe criticism after being accused of allegedly misbehaving with a woman who had brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter for medical treatment.

The allegation sparked outrage on social media, prompting swift action from both the local MLA and district health authorities. “In view of a viral video circulated in social media on October 14, 2025, regarding alleged misbehave with the mother of a patient at civil hospital, Tissa, on October 13, 2025 at 11 pm, a committee is hereby constituted to enquire the matter,” reads the order issued by the office of Chamba CMO.

In the video, posted on social media, the woman claimed that she had visited the hospital around 11 pm seeking medical attention for her daughter, who was suffering from an infection in her private parts. She said the doctor was not present at the hospital at the time. When the nurse on duty contacted him over the phone, he reportedly prescribed some medicines and advised the woman to bring the child to the outpatient department (OPD) the following day.

According to the woman, she insisted on the doctor’s immediate presence, after which he allegedly made a highly objectionable remark about her daughter. Distressed by the response, she recorded a video narrating her ordeal and demanding strict action against the doctor, who is reportedly a local resident.

The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread public condemnation. In response, MLA Hans Raj visited the Tissa civil hospital on Tuesday and summoned the doctor in the presence of the block medical officer to explain his conduct. The legislator expressed strong displeasure over the alleged incident, describing the behaviour as “unacceptable and unbecoming of a medical professional.”