Probe ordered into Kullu road mishap that claimed four lives

A day after four tourists were killed in a road mishap in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident, officials said on Sunday. A day after four tourists were killed in a road mishap in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident, officials said on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Among the deceased, two are from Delhi, one from Rajasthan and another from Bihar. The accident occurred on Saturday night when the tempo traveller they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Sojha on the Banjar–Jalori road in Kullu district. There were 23 people in the vehicle at the time of the mishap. Nineteen were rescued and immediately admitted to the Civil Hospital in Banjar.

The travellers were from different states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Delhi. “Upon receiving the information about the mishap, rescue and relief teams immediately reached the spot. All injured persons were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Banjar. We have ordered a magisterial inquiry to determine the exact cause of the mishap,” said Banjar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Pankaj Sharma.

Most of the injured were later referred to the regional hospital in Kullu. Officials said that all 19 injured persons are stable and recovering. The rescue operation was carried out jointly by the police, district administration, fire services, health department and local residents. Officials added that a preliminary inquiry indicates a possible mechanical fault in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Notably, the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh have been receiving continuous rain and snowfall over the past few days due to an ongoing wet spell.

Kullu deputy commissioner (DC) Anurag Chander Sharma, said that the administration has provided immediate relief of ₹5,000 each to six injured persons, totaling ₹30,000, through the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Banjar, and that all other injured persons will also receive relief. “The state government has directed special attention to the treatment of all injured persons. A relief amount of ₹25,000 has been released to the family of one of the deceased so far,” he added.