Probe ordered into Ludhiana man’s death after family alleges lynching

Five months after a 40-year-old man was found dead near an electrical transformer at Darshan Singh Wala village in Ramgarh , his family has alleged that he was lynched to death by a former sarpanch and his aides.

After the family sought intervention of commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, a probe was marked to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Rupinder Kaur Sra on Tuesday.

The victim, Sajjan Singh of Guru Nanak Colony, was a pickup truck driver. His wife, Gurmeet Kaur, said that Sajjan had left the house with his friend Raju on May 14, saying he will be back in jiffy, but never returned. His body was found at a field in Darshan Singh Wala village the next day, which was May 15.

Dalbir Singh, a relative, said the police did not take Raju’s statement and were pressuring them to drop the matter.

“Raju has said the two of them were attacked by a former sarpanch and his aides, who suspected that they were thieves. He had managed to escape, but they had lynched Sajjan to death and set his body on fire. The police said that he had been electrocuted to death while stealing oil from transformers.However, the body was found at some distance from the transformer,” Dalbir said.