Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Inquiry committee formed to examine death of cows, bull in Karnal

Inquiry committee formed to examine death of cows, bull in Karnal

chandigarh news
Updated on Feb 02, 2023 06:46 PM IST

Karnal divisional commissioner is the chairperson of the committee while Gau Seva Aayog vice-chairman Puran Mal Yadav, animal husbandry & dairying department deputy director Sukhdev Rathee and a nominee of Karnal police chief are its members.

Forty-five animals, including 44 cows and one bull, were found dead at a gaushala and Nandishala in Phushgarh village in Karnal on January 27. (HT File)
Forty-five animals, including 44 cows and one bull, were found dead at a gaushala and Nandishala in Phushgarh village in Karnal on January 27. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana government has constituted a four-member inquiry committee to examine the death of 45 animals, including 44 cows and one bull, at a gaushala and Nandishala in Phushgarh village in Karnal. An official spokesperson said the committee has been directed to submit its report within four days. Karnal divisional commissioner is the chairperson of the committee while Gau Seva Aayog vice-chairman Puran Mal Yadav, animal husbandry & dairying department deputy director Sukhdev Rathee and a nominee of Karnal police chief are its members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out