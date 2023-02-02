Inquiry committee formed to examine death of cows, bull in Karnal

The Haryana government has constituted a four-member inquiry committee to examine the death of 45 animals, including 44 cows and one bull, at a gaushala and Nandishala in Phushgarh village in Karnal. An official spokesperson said the committee has been directed to submit its report within four days. Karnal divisional commissioner is the chairperson of the committee while Gau Seva Aayog vice-chairman Puran Mal Yadav, animal husbandry & dairying department deputy director Sukhdev Rathee and a nominee of Karnal police chief are its members.

