Probe report into Bhagatupura village land scam submitted to CM Mann
Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday submitted a report of the investigation into the alleged land scam in Bhagatupura village of Amritsar to chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Giving details, Dhaliwal said that the panchayat department had constituted a three-member investigation team on May 20.
The investigation has been completed by the probe team and its report has been submitted to the chief minister for further action, he said in a statement.
The cabinet minister said that the land was sold to Alpha International City by the panchayat of Bhagatupura village in Amritsar. Strict action would be taken against those found at fault, he added.
Earlier, Dhaliwal had, in a press conference in Amritsar on June 11, accused his predecessor Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa of “unethically” approving the panchayat land in Bhagatupura at a very low price “in collusion with some builders”, even when the election code of conduct was in force in the state.
He had also claimed that this led to a loss of ₹28 crore to the state exchequer. Bajwa had strongly refuted the AAP minister’s allegations, terming them as “lies”.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
