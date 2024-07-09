Process to elect Youth Congress chief to begin on July 10: Shukla

The process of organisational elections of the Chandigarh Youth Congress to elect a new president and office-bearers will begin from July 10 onwards, when nominations for different posts at state- and district-level will begin. All India Congress Committee Rajiv Shukla general secretary during a press briefing at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Monday. (HT Photo)

This was stated by Rajiv Shukla, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, while addressing media personnel at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 on Monday.

Shukla added that Jaspreet Singh of the Indian Youth Congress had been nominated as election commissioner for Chandigarh to oversee the process.

“The membership drive to enrol new members of the Youth Congress, which acts as a nursery for grooming new leadership in the Congress party, will commence from July 20,” he said.

Lauding the role of the youth in building the nation, Shukla said the young people had always been torch-bearers of social and economic change in society.

HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Pradesh Congress, who accompanied Shukla at the press briefing, said the incumbent president of Chandigarh Youth Congress, Manoj Lubana, will continue on his post, along with other office-bearers, till the election process was completed.