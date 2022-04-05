Pro-freedom speeches by Farooq Abdullah: HC gives three weeks to Srinagar DM to file affidavit
The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh high court on Monday afforded the final opportunity of three weeks to the district magistrate (DM), Srinagar, to file an affidavit file on steps taken by him on the communication of the SSP, Srinagar, regarding the initiation of action against Dr Farooq Abdullah’s pro-freedom speeches.
A social activist, Sukesh C Khajuria, who filed the petition against the former CM, had submitted that Dr Abdullah had delivered pro-Azadi speeches on December 5, 2016, on the 111th birth anniversary of late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah at Naseem Bagh (Hazratbal) in Srinagar and delivered another similar speech on February 24, 2017, at Nawa-e-Subh headquarters of the National Conference at Srinagar during the second death anniversary of former general secretary of the National Conference, Sheikh Nazir Ahmed.
In a significant order, Justice Sindhu Sharma of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Jammu Wing) granted three weeks last and final opportunity to the district magistrate, Srinagar, to file an affidavit in terms of the previous orders dated February 10 and March 24 this year passed by the high court whereby the court had directed district magistrate, Srinagar, to file an affidavit in response to the status report filed by SSP, Srinagar.
Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed appearing for the petitioner invited the attention of the court towards the previous orders wherein the court had granted time to additional advocate general Amit Gupta to file affidavit of district magistrate, Srinagar particularly after the submission of status report dated December 10, 2021, filed by the SSP, Srinagar, based upon the steps taken by SHO, Police Station Nageen on the complaint of social activist Sukesh Khajuria wherein he demanded action against Farooq Abdullah for his two pro-freedom speeches.
Justice Sindhu Sharma, who also heard AAG reluctantly, granted the last and final opportunity of three weeks to the district magistrate, Srinagar, to file an affidavit and directed the registry to re-notify the matter on April 22.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
