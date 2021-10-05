Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Progressive Punjab Investors Summit on Oct 26, 27: Channi
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said the fourth edition of the “Progressive Punjab Investors Summit” will be held on on October 26 and 27 through a virtual mode.
Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has urged businessmen and industrialists to investment in the state and asked for exploring opportunities in agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, health, education and manufacturing sectors.

At a luncheon meeting with top businessmen and industrialists on Monday, Channi announced to organise the fourth edition of the “Progressive Punjab Investors Summit” on October 26 and 27 through a virtual mode and a day’s session in Ludhiana.

“The state offers most conducive business environment, uninterrupted power supply, no history of labour issues, prompt clearances and best logistical connectivity. I urge you all to be a part of Punjab’s progressive momentum,” said the CM.

Chairman, Trident Group, Rajinder Gupta, vice-chairman and MD Vardhman Group Sachit Jain, Avon Cycles’ Onkar Singh Pahwa, CEO, HMEL, Prabh Das, chairman and MD, Hero Cycles, Pankaj Munjal, vice chairman, International Tractors, AS Mittal, and CEO, Swaraj Mahindra, Harish Chavan attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal assured the industry of direct access to the state bureaucracy and political class, ensuring ease of doing business.

Welcoming the captains of industry to Punjab, industries and commerce minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli said the upcoming investors summit would be an opportunity for holding interactions with the leading players of the industry.

Chief secretary Anirudh Tewari mooted the idea of creating industrial regions in the state and exploring possibilities in the petrochemical sector in Bathinda.

