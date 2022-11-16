Project Flower Valley: Patnitop blooms likely to bring in 45.9 lakh a year

Soon, flowers of all shapes and shades will bloom in the famous Patnitop resort in Udhampur under Project Flower Valley, which is expected to generate a revenue of ₹45.9 lakh a year.

The hill station, which is situated around 112 km from Jammu is covered under the Patnitop Development Authority’s Project Flower Valley, which aims to spur tourism, biodiversity and socio-economic development in the region. Under the project, around 90,000 seedlings of flowering plants, primarily lavender, have been planted over an area of 12.50 acre in the resort. The seedlings are expected to bloom in March and April next year, in time for the annual tulip festival near Sanasar Lake in its vicinity.

Patnitop Development Authority chief executive officer Thakur Sher Singh said the project will come to fruition in at least three years. “Flowers are a major business. Millions of them are sold as cut flowers, processed into oils, dyes, edibles, beverages, medicines, cosmetics, incense sticks, powders, and other value-added products,” he said.

The development authority has teamed up with experts from different domains and Panchayati Raj Institutions for the project. “Around 70,000 lavenders procured from Doda district were planted at multiple locations in Patnitop between September and October. Besides, 20,000 flowering plants, including varieties of cosmos, and marigold, have been planted in 2021 and 2022,” he said.

“Some of these seedlings, which have been planted around the ancient Mani Mahesh Temple, situated en route Nathatop, have started blooming,” he said, adding, “Given the highly conducive climate and soil of this region, different kinds of flowers, especially perennial flowers, will be planted at different locations under the project in the coming days.”

On the revenue generation, Singh said, “Around 70,000 flowering plants produce nearly 156 litres of oil per year. This is sold for ₹1,500 per litre, which brings the revenue generation to ₹23.4 lakh in a year. In addition, these plants produce nearly 4,50,000 seedlings a year, which in turn may bring in a revenue of ₹22.5 lakh a year. This amounts to a yearly revenue generation of ₹45.90 lakh, only from oil extraction and sale of seeds.”