Project to upgrade facilities at Ludhiana stadium to begin within a week

The ₹19.46 crore project to upgrade sports facilities, including work at the athletic track and building an indoor basketball court, at the Guru Nanak Stadium here will begin within a week, city municipal corporation chief Shena Aggarwal said on Wednesday.

Aggarwal along with Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi met with representatives of various sports associations in the stadium to incorporate the suggestions of the sports associations before starting the civil works.

The MLA also directed the officials to constitute a committee, including MC officials and representatives of the sports association to monitor the projects.

MC commissioner Aggarwal stated that the civic body is upgrading the sports facilities under the smart city mission. The project to upgrade the athletic track is being taken up at a cost of ₹8.21 crore and the indoor basketball court is being constructed at a cost of ₹11.25 crore.

She said that the civil work would be starting within a week.

MLA Gogi and Aggarwal said that members of sports associations are aware of the technicalities and requirements of the players and their suggestions were also incorporated during the planning stage.

A committee is also being formed, including sports representatives, to monitor the projects, Gogi said.