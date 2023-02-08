Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Project to upgrade facilities at Ludhiana stadium to begin within a week

Project to upgrade facilities at Ludhiana stadium to begin within a week

Published on Feb 08, 2023 11:01 PM IST

Ludhiana MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal and Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi at the stadium on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The 19.46 crore project to upgrade sports facilities, including work at the athletic track and building an indoor basketball court, at the Guru Nanak Stadium here will begin within a week, city municipal corporation chief Shena Aggarwal said on Wednesday.

Aggarwal along with Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi met with representatives of various sports associations in the stadium to incorporate the suggestions of the sports associations before starting the civil works.

The MLA also directed the officials to constitute a committee, including MC officials and representatives of the sports association to monitor the projects.

MC commissioner Aggarwal stated that the civic body is upgrading the sports facilities under the smart city mission. The project to upgrade the athletic track is being taken up at a cost of 8.21 crore and the indoor basketball court is being constructed at a cost of 11.25 crore.

She said that the civil work would be starting within a week.

MLA Gogi and Aggarwal said that members of sports associations are aware of the technicalities and requirements of the players and their suggestions were also incorporated during the planning stage.

