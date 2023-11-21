Pro-Khalistan graffiti on Delhi flyover: Man detained in Haryana’s Kurukshetra

Almost two months after pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on a flyover in the national capital, Delhi Police’s special cell has detained a man, aged around 35 years, from Kurukshetra in Haryana, according to sources. Pro-Khalistan graffiti being removed in New Delhi earlier this year. Two months after similar graffiti was found on a flyover in the national capital’s Kashmere Gate area, Delhi Police’s special cell detained a man from Kurukshetra in Haryana on Tuesday. (HT file photo)

The detained man, identified as Malak Singh, is suspected of having painted graffiti in Delhi and other parts of India at the behest of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice, the police sources said on Tuesday.

Raids are underway in this connection in neighbouring Punjab also, they said.

The police had registered a case on September 27 after pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans were found on the Kashmere Gate flyover.

