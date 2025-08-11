Pro-Khalistan protest fails to disrupt consular camp in Canada

While pro-Khalistan protesters gathered at a distance, the first consular camp organised by an Indian mission in Canada this year went off without disruption at a gurdwara in British Columbia on Saturday. The camp was held at the Khalsa Diwan Society’s gurdwara in the city of Abbotsford. According to an earlier press release from the Indian consulate in Vancouver, applications for passport services, overseas citizen of India (OCI) and attestation were to be accepted during the camp. Pro-Khalistan radicals violently attacked the Hindu Sabha Mandir, in Brampton, in November, as it hosted a consular camp. (File)

Pro-Khalistan elements had given a call for a protest at the camp but were kept at a distance of 50 metres from the gurdwara as it had obtained a court order in this regard last week, a spokesperson for the Society told the Hindustan Times.

The camp was organised at the request of the gurdwara as the local community sought a convenient venue for processing of documentation required for traveling to India, he added. The gurdwara will also host a life certificate camp for seniors later this year.

Just a few protesters gathered and raised anti-India slogans. Last year, the consular camps drew pro-Khalistan protesters and resulted in disruption of the services and even violence. Matters flared up when protesting radicals violently attacked the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA on November 3, leading to multiple arrests connected to that episode and its aftermath. Local police warned against holding similar such camps due to tense situations leading to multiple cancellations, including by three temples last month.

However, camps were successfully hosted by the Khalsa Diwan Society-run gurdwaras in Vancouver, which applied for and received a court order restraining protesters, as did the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Toronto.

The call for protests targeting the camp on Saturday was circulated online in a poster that also featured India’s consul general in Vancouver Masakui Rungsung.

The posters and the protesters referred to the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023. Relations between India and Canada cratered three months later when the then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated in the House of Commons that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder. India described those accusations as “absurd” and “motivated.”

The situation worsened in October 2024 after the Canadian government accused six Indian diplomats and officials of being linked to violent criminal activity in the country. That led to India withdrawing the six from Canada on October 14 and expelling six Canadian diplomats.