Pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar re-elected Surrey gurdwara managing committee chief

Pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who is wanted in various terror cases in India, has been unanimously re-elected the president of the managing committee of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, Surrey, in British Columbia province of Canada.

Nijjar has been associated with the separatist organisation, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which is banned in India. This is for the second time that he has been elected the head of the gurdwara, which is a major place of worship for Sikhs living in Surrey, Delta and White Rock cities of British Columbia.

Recently, Nijjar played a key role in organising the Khalistan referendum in Brampton city of Canada. It was claimed that over one lakh people took part in this separatist activity. India had lodged a protest with the Canadian government for allowing this anti-India activity on its land.

India has asked Canadian authorities to take action against Nijjar for his alleged involvement in terrorist acts in Punjab.

In September this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet against four accused of killing of a Hindu priest in Jalandhar last year. Prior to this, the NIA had announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Nijjar.

In an interview with a Vancouver-based channel, Nijjar had denied allegations about his involvement in terrorist activities. “I have been in Canada for over 30 years. I am a sewadar of a gurdwara in Vancouver. I am being wrongly targeted,” he claimed.