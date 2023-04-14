Protest outside Panchkula district courts over delay in action against Sandeep Singh

Several prominent persons on Thursday staged a silent protest in front of district courts Panchkula to register their anger over inordinate delay in initiating legal action against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh accused of sexual misconduct by a junior woman coach.

The protest was held under the banner of Nyaya Sangharsh Samiti (NSS) spearheading the campaign for justice in this case. The protesters holding black placards in their hands expressing anger against Chandigarh police for not arresting the accused despite of registration of an FIR on December 31 last year.

They highlighted the persisting demand being vociferously raised by women and other organisations across the state dismissal of Sandeep Singh from the position of a minister. They said that law was being used in selective manner amounting to denial of justice to the complainant woman by causing tremendous harassment and intimidating her into submission from the side of the powerful minister ignominiously supported by Khattar government. Intention of the accused minister was obviously to demoralise the courageous woman. It precisely for this reason that he was getting repeated postponement of a reply to the court in the lie detection test asked by Chandigarh police.

Led by international volleyball player and Bheem awardee Jagmati Sangwan and other distinguished persons representing civil society including Capt. Shamsher Singh Malik, Prof. Manjit Singh, Raj Kumari Dahiya, All India Lawyers Union leaders R.C. Siwach, Deepak Kumar and R. S. Sathi, Democratic forum convenor Ranvir Chauhan, Er L.S. Hooda, Kisan Sabha leaders Karam Chand and Satya Narayan.

Protesters declared to intensify their campaign till the justice was done.